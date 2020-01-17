Winter Weather Advisory now in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRY TIME ENDS

We held off the precipitation through the evening commute as expected but a surge of moisture from southwest Indiana will continue spreading northeast this evening. A pocket of dry air aloft has prevented much early day precipitation from falling to the ground but the atmosphere is getting primed to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain across central Indiana overnight.

A few bands of snow will announce the arrival of the storm system, but this will likely be brief. The northeast bound bands of snow will likely produce a quick coating but begin mixing to sleet with little additional accumulation expected.

The surge of moist air overrunning a reluctant shallow layer of arctic air sets the stage for a extended period of sleet and freezing rain through midnight. Icy conditions are expected with accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch of ice possible. Slick and hazardous travel is expected later tonight and through the pre-dawn hour Saturday.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of central Indiana until 4 am and through 7 am in north-central Indiana.

TEMPS WILL RISE

A period of sleet and freezing rain will dominate this weather system with only small amounts of snow accumulation expected. This is a decided turn in our weather. For the first time in 29 days we had a 'below' normal day. The reluctant, cold high pressure is not budging just yet and therefore the approaching moist and milder air is overrunning the cold air at the surface. This sets the stage for sleet and freezing rain to all here for several hours.

Temperatures will climb overnight and freezing rain and sleet will change to rain (even a thunderstorm?) well before sunrise.

The surge in milder air will be brief. Temperatures are expected to climb to near 50-degrees around noon Saturday only to fall sharply again as winds shift and arctic air roars into the state. Rain early will scatter with snow showers likely to develop later in the afternoon, signalling the cold turn.