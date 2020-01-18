Kokomo police investigate armed robbery at convenience store

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people reportedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The Kokomo Police Department said the robbery happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lucky Mart located at 500 E. Center. Police learned that two men entered the store and robbed the clerk of cash and a cellphone before running away from the store.

The suspects are described as two black men with light complexions. They had a thin build with facial hair and were wearing hooded jackets with the hoods pulled up around their faces. The department said one of the suspects had Adidas in white lettering on the front of his jacket. Both men appeared to have sock hats on under their hoods.

The department said black semi-automatic handguns were displayed during the robbery. The suspects were last seen running northbound toward the hotel area.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to call Detective Wines at (765) 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.