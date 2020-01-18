× Man hospitalized after police find him shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was found shot on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting after officers found the man suffering from at least one gun shot wound near the 3500 block of Priscilla Court.

Investigators say at this time they don’t believe the victim was shot at that location and are still working to determine a crime scene.

The male victim is recovering at an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.