Temperatures tanking; very cold Sunday

The last bit of rain/wintry mix is moving out of the state tonight and we’re left with much colder air that is now streaming into central Indiana. Temperatures will crash overnight, sending lows down to around 10-degrees by early Sunday morning. That’s not all though. Gusty winds will play a role in the frigid feel. Wind chill temperatures overnight will tank to subzero conditions. If you’ll be out tonight or Sunday (at anytime) you’ll need all the layers. It is going to be cold.

This is all thanks to the strong low pressure system that brought us the mix of wintry weather and rain. Indianapolis even raked in over an inch of rain today, making this month tied as the 8th wettest January, to-date.

Now that we’re on the backside of that low pressure, much colder air is streaming in. Winds have been very gusty, with Indianapolis recording a 57 mph wind gust earlier Saturday afternoon. As of 7 PM, we’re still seeing winds gusting 30-40 mph. The colder air continues to move in overnight and winds stay gusty. A wind advisory is in place for some of our northern counties until 10 pm Saturday night.

Watch out for slick spots Saturday night and Sunday, as leftover moisture will refreeze. A few flurries are possible on Sunday but mainly, we’ll be dry with partly sunny skies. The focus for Sunday will be on the cold. Feels Like temperatures only rise from the morning negatives to single digits by the afternoon.

It’s a slow warm-up from there as we have a couple more cold days before milder air returns mid next week.