× Bundle up Monday! The cold continues

What a cold finish to the weekend. Central Indiana woke up to wind chill temperatures that were several degrees below zero and stayed subzero to only a few degrees above throughout the entire day. The actual high temperature made it to 21°, which occurred shortly after midnight before falling. That makes this the coldest high temperature we’ve had since mid November, where we also only reached 21°. Other than that brief cold spell a couple months ago, high temperatures haven’t been this cold since early March of 2019.

Winds ease tonight and will allow wind chill temperatures to rise above zero for Monday morning. However, it will still be VERY cold. Kids will need all the winter layers while at the bus stop as Feels Like temperatures will be in the single digits.

We stay mostly cloudy Monday with a few flurries in the area. While we will be on a gradual warming trend the next several days, northwesterly winds will keep temperatures on the cold side by Monday afternoon. Highs only peaking in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Not only do you need to take extra precautions with the cold (layer up), but flu activity is still widespread across the country. Only one state is left in the lower 48 not reporting activity this high.

Most of the coming week will be dry as we warm to the low and mid 40s by the middle of the week. Our next chance for wet weather comes late Thursday night into Friday. At this time, guidance suggests the possibility of rain changing into a wintry mix. However, the exact track of this system could drastically change the type of precipitation. We will have to wait until we get closer to nail down the timing and impacts of this system.