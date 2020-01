Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- The City of Carmel is getting ready for their big celebration for Martin Luther King Junior Day.

The focus will be on building an inclusive community.

We spoke to Dee Thornton and Kimberly Janelle about what the public can look forward to, and we also enjoyed a dance performance by Keilyn Bryant, who is one of the dancers featured during the event.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. at the Tarkington Theater.