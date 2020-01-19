× Department of Homeland Security tips on how to stay safe in frigid temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As you wake up this Sunday morning, we want you to be prepared for these bitter cold temperatures. The National Weather Service reports in 2017, 26 Americans died due to cold weather. Too much exposure to the cold can increase your chance for illness, but the ways you stay warm are also important.

Many people may have the space heaters running, but experts say you need to do so, safely. Fire officials in Wayne Township estimate almost half of all home fires they respond to are caused by misuse of space heaters.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security suggests if you use alternative heating sources like space heaters make sure you use the manufacturer’s instructions and turn it off before going to bed or leaving home.

Experts say extension cords can catch fire if plugged into a space heater because they aren’t designed to handle that much electricity.

“We’ve actually had fatalities here in the township where people put the space heater too close to the chair, too close to the blanket, too close to newspapers,” said Capt. Mike Pruitt of the Wayne Township Fire Department.

Experts suggest you also make sure that your space heater is at least three feet away from the wall or anything that can burn.

With the bitter cold temperatures, it can be dangerous if you’re not prepared. It’s important to know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite, if you have to be outside.

Symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite can vary based on age, according to the Department of Homeland Security:

Uncontrolled shivering

Slurred speech

Clumsy movements

Fatigue

Confused behavior

Discoloration of the skin

Numbness

Swollen face

You need the coat, the hat, the scarf, the gloves. Experts say wear multiple layers because if not you could really be putting yourself at risk.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security suggest:

A hat

A scarf or knit mask to cover face and mouth

Sleeves that are snug at the wrist

Insulated and waterproof mittens

Several layers of loose-fitting, thermal wear or material that “wicks” moisture off the skin

A water-resistant or tightly woven coat

Two layers of socks with boots or shoes that are waterproof and have a flexible sole

For more safety tips from the Department of Homeland Security, click here.