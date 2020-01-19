× IMPD investigating person shot on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a person shot on Indy’s west side that has left one individual in serious condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4800 block of W. Beecher Street after a call of a person shot came out for that address at 8:20 p.m.

Police confirmed one individual was found at the location suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and were transported to a local hospital.

Police have not released any further information at this time as the investigation is still underway.

This story will be updated once more information is released.