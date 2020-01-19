IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- What do our panelists have to say about last week's State of the State address?

And how will this year's elections be impacted by big national developments on impeachment?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Robin Winston discuss this week's top stories, including the start of the impeachment trial, last week's Democratic debate, and the governor's State of the State address.

