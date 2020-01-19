× Kokomo Rescue Mission offers shelter, warm beverages, snacks

KOKOMO, Ind. — In the midst of frigid temperatures, Kokomo Rescue Mission is offering shelter, warm beverages and snacks to those in need.

Shelter is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to men, woman and woman with children.

Kokomo Rescue Mission says they serve warm meals to the community every day at noon, 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The organization says snacks and warm beverages will be available throughout the day Sunday in the dining room.

The mission is located at 321 West Mulberry Street.

If you need shelter, call Kokomo Rescue Mission at 765-456-3838.