Police: 3 teenagers rob Taco Bell, crash car

Posted 7:33 PM, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 07:35PM, January 19, 2020

Three teenagers have been detained after robbing a Taco Bell and crashing their vehicle while attempting to flee from police.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three teenagers have been detained after robbing a Taco Bell, fleeing from police and crashing their vehicle on Indy’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred around 4:45 p.m. at the Taco Bell located at 3502 W. 16th Street. Police were told the robbery suspects were armed and had fled in a vehicle.

Police say officers were already nearby and spotted the suspects’ vehicle leaving the Taco Bell. The suspects fled from police, but the pursuit ended shortly after near Michigan Street and White River Parkway where the teenagers crashed outside the Riverview Apartments.

Police say all three teenagers were detained and sent to a hospital for a medical checkup, but no serious injuries were reported.

Weapons were recovered from the suspect vehicle, according to police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.