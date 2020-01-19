× Police: 3 teenagers rob Taco Bell, crash car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three teenagers have been detained after robbing a Taco Bell, fleeing from police and crashing their vehicle on Indy’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery occurred around 4:45 p.m. at the Taco Bell located at 3502 W. 16th Street. Police were told the robbery suspects were armed and had fled in a vehicle.

Police say officers were already nearby and spotted the suspects’ vehicle leaving the Taco Bell. The suspects fled from police, but the pursuit ended shortly after near Michigan Street and White River Parkway where the teenagers crashed outside the Riverview Apartments.

Police say all three teenagers were detained and sent to a hospital for a medical checkup, but no serious injuries were reported.

Weapons were recovered from the suspect vehicle, according to police.