Bitter open to workweek, brighter days ahead!

Skies are mainly cloudy to start the morning, while limited flurries fly around. Early temperatures will begin in the middle teens, as wind chills hover near 0° in many locations. Expect some sunshine at times today and less wind through the afternoon. Still quite cold but not as harsh as Sunday! Wind speeds will range between 5 to 10 mph from the northwest.

Clearing skies later tonight, as high pressure builds in from the western Great Lakes Region. This will ensure drier, brighter days ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will help the ease the bitterness and bring our afternoon highs above the seasonal average of 36°.

Our next chance of precipitation won’t arrive until Friday and should fall in the form of rain, as temperatures hold in the lower 40’s.

So far, snowfall amounts remain obsolete for Indianapolis with only trace amounts for the ENTIRE month! We are now running 5.2″ below average for January, with only 11 days left.