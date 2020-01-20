Citizens Energy Group revamps Douglass Park Golf Course clubhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The clubhouse at Douglass Park Golf Course has a new look.

"It's going to be a wild moment when they come in those doors. When they come in here and see all the changes that have been made, they're going to say, 'Wow,'" Douglass Park Golf Course Supervisor Glenn Bradley said.

Employees from Citizens Energy Group renovated the space with new carpet, light fixtures and furniture. The work was done as part of Citizen Energy's Sharing the Dream project. Each year, the company chooses an Indianapolis Park Department facility to refurbish.

Hundreds of employees came together for the project to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Douglass Park Golf Course is one of the few golf courses across the country named after an African American. Bradley says the improvements were a long time coming.

"I don't believe we've had a face lift in a number of years, but this came right on time. I believe the golf community is going to be excited about what the Citizens Group has done here today," Bradley said.

Golf course operators showed off the transformed space with an open house. In the spring, Citizens will return and begin its beautification work outside at the Douglass Park Golf Course.