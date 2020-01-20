× Court docs: Man went on shooting spree, burned down house before New Year’s Eve murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man arrested in connection with a deadly New Year’s Eve shooting faces numerous charges. According to court documents, he’s also accused of going on a shooting spree and burning down a house in the month leading up to the murder.

Prosecutors filed murder charges against 23-year-old Christopher Barksdale on January 14 following a triple shooting on New Year’s Eve. Eddie Brown, 59, died in the shooting, and two other people were seriously injured.

During the course of their investigation, police learned Barksdale was feuding with numerous people in the neighborhood. One of the men he was feuding with was his girlfriend’s co-worker because he didn’t like the way he talked to her.

Another man he was feuding with allegedly slept with his girlfriend. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, several incidents had been documented since the beginning of December 2019 where Barksdale had shot at him.

Police spoke with a woman who identified herself as Barksdale’s now ex-girlfriend. She said she’s terrified of Barksdale, and he has threatened to kill her on several occasions because she knows what he has done.

She said Barksdale admitted to killing a woman and shooting two men in Haughville on New Year’s Eve.

She said he also admitted to burning down a house in Haughville. He said he entered the back door with the intent to kill everyone inside, but no one was home, so he poured gasoline all over the house and set it on fire.

She also recalled an incident that occurred on December 25 when Barksdale pulled up next to a black Ford Crown Victoria and shot inside the car. She said she was in the backseat when it occurred.

According to court documents, he also shot at a couple’s car on New Year’s Eve because they just so happened to be in the area of the deadly shooting on North Belmont Avenue.

Barksdale faces the following charges: one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal recklessness, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, two counts of pointing a firearm, and intimidation.