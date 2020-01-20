× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 38 – Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, impact, and endless effort toward unity in diversity will live on forever.

Recognizing the importance of Dr. King’s impact, Purdue made it a priority to honor that legacy with its theme of democracy, civility, and freedom of expression. Along with that theme is a number of events throughout the semester in an effort to bring the Purdue campus together despite our differences.

Dr. John Gates, Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion at Purdue University, discusses those efforts and events with FOX59’s Adam Bartels on the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue.

