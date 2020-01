× Ice At Green Center organizes food drive, free skating on MLK Day

CARMEL, Ind. — Though usually closed on Mondays, the Ice At Green Center kept their doors open for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Folks were able to ice skate for free, including skate rental, from noon to 7 p.m.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s service, skaters were asked to bring one canned food item to donate.

All cans collected will stock the community food pantry at the Carmel United Methodist Church.