Prime-time for winter’s cold is now

We’ve had a dip in the temperatures recently but it was expected. We ended an incredible streak of consecutive days above normal on Friday and today marked the first time with back to back days below normal since mid December. We all know it can be a lot worse.

We’ve hit prime-time for the coldest time of the year, so what calendar day has produced the most nights at zero-degrees or colder?

It has been 0° or colder 784 days in Indianapolis dating back to 1872. Only 25 (17%) of those years on record it did not dip to zero or colder, we have yet to do so this so far this season.

While the coldest ever temperature ever recorded in Indianapolis is -27° on January 19th, 1994, the 10th of January has produced 0° or colder readings on 21 occasions. The record low on the 10th is -16°.

It was on this date in 1985 that Indianapolis set the all-time coldest maximum temperature of -11°!

We average three nights at zero-degrees or colder annually.