Salvation Army announces warm clothing drive at Clowes Broadway show premiere

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Salvation Army is having a warm clothing drive on the opening night of Broadway musical Come From Away at Clowes Memorial Hall Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, January 21, patrons are encouraged to bring new or gently used winter clothing and coats to help the Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center.

“Every year, The Salvation Army Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center gives shelter, care, and a place of safe harbor for thousands escaping homelessness, domestic violence, and human trafficking. Most arrive at the shelter with little more than the clothing on their backs,” said Major Bob Webster, The Salvation Army Indiana Divisional Commander.

According to the Salvation Army, Major Webster served as a chaplain for two weeks at Ground Zero on “the Pile” helping firefighters through the painful task of recovering the bodies of their own fallen brothers and sisters.

Webster’s photos and artifacts from his service will be on display at the Salvation Army’s table in the lobby on opening night.

The national tour of Come From Away is being welcomed by Broadway in Indianapolis and is making its Indianapolis debut at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler Arts Center for a limited engagement January 21-26.

About the Tony Award-winning musical:

“The true story of the small town that welcomed the world. Broadway’s Come From Away has won Best Musical all across North America! The New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year’s Tony Award-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!” On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.”

Tickets are on sale now at the Butler Arts Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 1-800-982-2787.

Groups of 10 or more can book now by calling 317-632-7469 x103.

The Salvation Army warm clothing drive for the Ruth Lilly Women and Children’s Center

Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler Arts Center | Tuesday, January 21 | 6:30 p.m.

Come From Away Performance Schedule: