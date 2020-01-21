× Early snow ending…while eyeing another wintry mix to end the workweek!

Flurries are falling early this morning but should be winding down by mid-morning! Expect a light dusting in a few spots, mainly on elevated surfaces, as most roads should be just fine. The snow chances will end, as high pressure (ridging) pushes into the state through late morning. Expect increasing sunshine by the afternoon, along with light winds. This should make for a fairly nice day, with highs in the lower 30’s.

Skies will remain clear tonight and lows will drop back down into the teens by sunrise. Wednesday will be the best of the week! Lots of sunshine, light winds and milder weather on tap! Expect highs reaching the lower 40’s by 3:00pm.

Our next winter system will sluggishly work in by Thursday morning and remain around the Ohio Valley through Saturday. Currently, this pattern looks more wet than white! Steady areas of rain from Thursday through Saturday evening should be anticipated, at times, wet snow/flurries will mix in but accumulations look low and mainly north of Indianapolis. Look for updates on this in the days ahead, as it approaches the area and we get better sampling.