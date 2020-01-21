Hall & Oates announce new tour, set July Indianapolis show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates have set a 32-date North American summer tour, according to a new release.

Live Nation said the tour will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Wednesday, July 22 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

The 2020 tour looks to be another in a long line of incredible shows, as the acclaimed duo has toured with Tears For Fears, Train and Allen Stone in recent years to massive success.

“Can’t wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends to all of my friends,” says Hall.

The new outing features support from British duo Squeeze and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall.

Tunstall said, “How did I get so lucky?! I’m going on a grand adventure across the United States this summer with my legendary friends Hall & Oates, along with incredible Squeeze. Just to see this show is a thrill.”

According to Live Nation, Hall & Oates have sold more albums than any other duo in music history, starting with their debut Abandoned Luncheonette (1973), followed by War Babies (1974).

The duo then released six consecutive multi-platinum albums: Bigger Than Both of Us (1976), Voices (1980), Private Eyes (1981), H2O (1982), the greatest hits collection Rock N Soul, Part 1 (1983) and Big Bam Boom (1984).

More accolades include being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Oates added, “I’m really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour! Can’t wait to see you all on the road!”

Pre-sales for VIP and general tickets start today and extend through Thursday, January 23rd at 10 p.m.

General on-sale starts Friday, January 24th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of this tour. For complete Citi presale details, visit CitiEntertainment.com.