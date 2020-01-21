× Indiana mother arrested after baby dies from meth intoxication

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – A baby in Marshall County died after ingesting meth, and now the child’s mother is behind bars.

Police in Plymouth say 36-year-old Ashlee Rans originally told them she rolled over onto her child while asleep.

However, an autopsy proved that wasn’t the reason the baby died.

“The cause and manner of death were determined by the forensic pathologist, and he determined the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and the manner of death was homicide,” Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier told WNDU.

Rans was breastfeeding and admitted to being on meth two days before the child’s death. Initially, she told police she had only used marijuana.

Rans is currently in the Marshall County Jail. If convicted, she faces between 20 and 40 years in prison.