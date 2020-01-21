× Indiana Senate hears bill that would add speeding cameras to work zones

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The fight to add speeding cameras in work zones is underway in Indiana.

Senate Bill 268 was heard in committee Tuesday morning but will be voted on in the coming days. It would only put speeding cameras in areas where workers are present at that time. It’s designed to save construction workers’ lives after a spike in recent work zone deaths.

Those who oppose it say it has a “big brother” feeling. But Sen. Jon Ford argues the camera will only capture the driver’s license plate.

“As we put more and more money into highway construction, we’re creating more work zones and putting more workers at risk,” State Sen. Jon Ford said.

This issue was studied over the summer. Ford says this is his second year proposing the idea.