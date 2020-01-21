WATCH LIVE | President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

ISP: 2 from Indianapolis arrested, 2 lbs of meth seized in Scott County

Posted 4:38 PM, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 04:40PM, January 21, 2020

Derek Ellis (left) and Tyesha Bell (right) (booking photos provided by Indiana State Police)

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — State police said two Indianapolis residents are behind bars after a traffic stop yielded 2 lbs of suspected methamphetamine.

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), troopers stopped a Silver Chevrolet Tahoe for speeding on I-65 in Scott County on Monday around 10 p.m.

Police said the driver was identified as Derek Ellis, 39, of Indianapolis, and was found to be wanted out of Marion County.

According to ISP an investigation found two lbs of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Ellis, and his passenger, Tyesha Bell, 31, also of Indianapolis, were arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.

Ellis and Bell face preliminary charges of dealing and possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

