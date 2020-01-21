× Kokomo police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with teen’s deadly shooting in December

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police announced the arrests of three juveniles Tuesday in connection with a teen’s deadly shooting.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Lincolnwood Apartments in the 2100 block of Mark Lane.

Officers found 15-year-old Dalton Fisher suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The next day, Fisher’s sister, 22-year-old Kyli Fisher, was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a handgun without a permit and dealing a controlled substance.

On Jan. 21, police announced additional arrests. Two of the suspects are 14 years old, and the other is 17. They won’t be named unless the case is moved to adult court.

Two of them, 14 and 17, were arrested on a charge of attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, The other 14-year-old suspect was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to police, Kyli Fisher drover her younger brother to the Lincolnwood Apartments in a black Pontiac Grand Prix because the two planned to sell marijuana there. Once they arrived, two males got into the Pontiac, leading to an altercation in which shots were fired. Witnesses reported seeing at least two males running from the vehicle.

Kokomo Police Captain Tondra Cockrell said investigators recovered shell casings from multiple weapons, indicating an exchange of gunfire inside the vehicle.

Police say additional charges are expected. The case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Erik Fogg (765) 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).

