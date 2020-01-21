× Ozzy Osbourne says 2019 was the ‘most painful, miserable’ year of his life, reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

A fall led to Ozzy Osbourne having the “worst” year of his life–and the rock icon also revealed he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

In an interview with Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America,” the legendary rocker talked about his challenges following a fall last February.

With his wife Sharon at his side, the 71-year-old musician recalled what happened.

“When I had the fall it was pitch black,” he said. “I went to the bathroom and I fell.”

Osbourne said he “just fell and landed like a slam on the floor.”

“I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now.’ Really calm,” he said. “Sharon got me an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

He said he’s been recovering for almost a year now.

“Next month, a year,” Osbourne said “Worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life.”

The Osbournes also talked about Ozzy’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, saying the neurodegenerative disease is taking its toll.

“It’s PRKN 2,” said Sharon. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s — it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

There’s been plenty of speculation about the musician’s health since he postponed his concert dates last year.

According to Roberts, Osbourne wanted to go public with his struggles given recent headlines that he was in failing health and “on his deathbed.”