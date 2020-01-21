× Police arrest Indianapolis man after weekend bank robbery, high speed chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say a bank robbery suspect led them on a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash Saturday.

The FBI says 34-year-old Andreas Calhoun faces preliminary charges in connection with the bank robbery and the chase. The agency said he was responsible for a robbery at the Fifth Third Bank located at 6071 E. 82nd Street in Indianapolis on January 18.

During that robbery, a masked and armed man demanded cash from the teller’s drawers and vaults. He then ordered the employees to lay on the ground and put their hands on their heads.

Witnesses from the robbery were able to give police a description of the getaway vehicle. A Lawrence Police Department officer spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled and led police on a high-speed chase lasting several minutes.

The chase ended when the driver crashed in the area of 46th Street and Andover Road and Calhoun. Police took the driver into custody and the FBI said officers found a gun, cash and other items relevant to the investigation inside the vehicle.