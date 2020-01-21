× Scholars Inn Bakehouse shares recipes for National Granola Day

Bakehouse Granola Cookies

Use this recipe or simply substitute Bakehouse Granola when making your favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract.

3 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons hot water

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups Bakehouse Granola

Directions

Cream together the butter, white sugar and brown sugar until smooth. Beat the eggs in one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Dissolve baking soda in hot water, and add to batter along with salt.

Stir in Bakehouse Granola. Drop by large spoonful’s onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are nicely smoothed.

Makes 4 dozen cookies

Bakehouse Granola Pancakes

Use this recipe or simply sprinkle Bakehouse Granola when using your favorite Pancake mix!

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/3 cup of buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 cup Bakehouse Granola

Directions

Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda in a mixing bowl.

Combine buttermilk, vanilla, and slightly beaten egg in a separate mixing bowl.

Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and whisk until fully incorporated.

Cook on a hot, greased griddle, using desired size of pancake.

Once cake has been placed on the griddle, add desired amount of Bakehouse Granola to taste.

Cook until brown on one side and around the edge. Flip and repeat.