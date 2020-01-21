Skies brighten and days lengthen; ‘Closed’ low to end the work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BACK TO SUNSHINE

It was a struggle but we got there! Clouds were slow and reluctant to break early Tuesday but a departing upper level low pressure finally moved on and skies cleared early Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine has been very hard to come by so far this month. January is the second cloudiest month annually, but even by January standards this has been a very cloud month. Through the 21st of the month we've had only 23% of the possible sunshine, 40% ins normal. Only December is cloudier than January with 38% possible sunshine.

CLOSED LOW AND CLOUDS

Clouds are once again inbound starting early Wednesday morning. We are expecting it to turn cloudy rather quickly again in advance of a slow moving, upper low. This system will close off from the main branch of the jet stream bringing an extended spell of clouds along with the threat of rain and snow to end the work week.

There is a real lack of cold air with this system as the arctic jet stream retreats north. The system will close off from the main jet, slowing and manufacturing its own cold air - similar to storm system in late Fall or early Spring. There looks to be a period of wet snow potentially with the low Friday night into Saturday morning. We are monitoring trends.