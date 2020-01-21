Taste some of the best foods for Devour Indy Winterfest

Posted 10:13 AM, January 21, 2020, by
Data pix.

Devour Indy Winterfest is happening right now.  There are some great items on the menu.   Chef Dave Fogeley and General Manager Bradley Phelps from Peterson's share what's on their menu.  Maryam Hyder is with the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association and shares more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.