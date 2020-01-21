× Victim questions why convicted felon was able to use drugs unnoticed by court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A domestic violence victim is questioning why her then-boyfriend, a convicted felon was able to use drugs unnoticed by the court while on a Marion County monitoring program.

On January 13, Keenan McCain was killed in a shootout after a SWAT team stormed a Gary, Indiana apartment complex seeking to apprehend him. McCain was wanted in connection with the death of Betty Jean Claudio, whom police say he had a romantic relationship with that lasted about a month.

At the time of his death, McCain was on the run with active warrants for crimes committed in Marion County.

A prior girlfriend of McCain’s, Brittany Luster, came forward after McCain’s death to share her story. She says the warrants McCain was on the run from were connected to crimes he committed against her during their relationship.

At the time of his death, McCain had an open 2018 case for drug and illegal firearm charges. That case was combined with the 2019 case, according to court documents. While McCain was on pretrial supervision, Luster said he used drugs, which lead to him being fired from his job.

“He got fired from his job for drug use while he was on GPS monitoring,” Luster said.

After Luster told FOX59 about this alleged drug use while on electronic monitoring, we took our questions to the Marion County Community Corrections team for answers. Jennifer Gray, the chief deputy director of programs, said people on pre-trial monitoring are not drug tested while people who are on post-conviction monitoring are.

Gray said there are currently 4,000 people under the community corrections’ watch. She said 1,000 of them are pre-trial and 3,000 of them are post-conviction. The only time Gray said they would drug test someone on electronic monitoring before they were convicted is if the judge ordered it.

Luster said McCain had several different jobs during the five months he was on electronic monitoring and home suspension. Gray said there is no rule that requires a person on pre-trial monitoring to tell them why they are changing jobs.

“We would not have had any way to know other than asking him,” Gray said. “We don’t go to employers and ask why somebody was terminated.”