Butler Blue IV, school’s next live mascot, revealed and ready to report for duty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler University unveiled their fourth mascot this morning.

Blue IV is a 12-week-old, 20-pound American Kennel Club-Registered English Bulldog.

Evan Krauss will serve as blue’s new handler.

Blue IV has been exposed to many different people, taken trips to Home Depot, and grown used to the sound of banging pots and pans.

They will start their duties in May when the current mascot, 7-year-old Trip, and his handler, Michael Kaltenmark, retire.

Right now, Kaltenmark is recovering from a kidney transplant. Trip will live with his family when he retires.

