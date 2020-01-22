× Continued dry and quiet; wet end to workweek!

A mix of sun and clouds to start our Wednesday morning, while temperatures hold in the lower 20’s. A quiet day ahead with light winds and milder air. This should be the best day of the week…enjoy!

Tonight, cloudy skies thicken. as dry weather holds throughout the state. Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 20’s, not as chilly.

Back to cloudiness the next few days, while rain chances increase Thursday evening and intensify into Friday morning. As I mentioned, this system is lacking the colder air that could put down snow. This should be mainly a rain event Friday slowly changing to rain/wet snowflakes mix for Saturday. Roads will remain wet and any slick, icy conditions that occur would be late Saturday night and into Sunday morning (very limited), as temperatures fall into the upper 20’s. So far, the month of January, has only recorded a trace of snow (-5.7″ deficit) with only 9 days left!