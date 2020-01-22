× Eli Manning to retire after 16 seasons with Giants

NEW YORK– New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will announce his retirement on Friday after 16 seasons.

Dan Graziano, NFL Insider for ESPN, broke the news Wednesday on Twitter. An announcement on Giants.com confirmed the report.

Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @JordanRaanan and me. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 22, 2020

The decision comes after Manning, 39, was moved to a backup position for rookie QB Daniel Jones last season. The team had been struggling to win games and decided to move on with Jones.