ISP: Eastbound I-70 closed at Mt. Comfort Road after multiple semi crash
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — I-70 Eastbound is closed at Mt. Comfort Rd. after a semi fire.
Officials said traffic being diverted to U.S. 40.
According to Indiana State Police, a semi collided with a stopped semi on the shoulder causing an explosion & large fire.
Two other semis ran off the road during the accident.
Police said, miraculously, there are no injuries.
I-70 EB closed for several hours, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.