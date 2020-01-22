Mr. Peanut ‘dies’ in Super Bowl pre-game ad

Planters is starting the Super Bowl commercial game with a cliffhanger…literally.

In a newly-released pre-game ad, Mr. Peanut, the brand’s mascot, was driving with Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in tow when he swerved to avoid hitting an armadillo in the road. The trio jumps out, clinging to a tree branch as the vehicle crashes into a deep canyon below.

While the branch appeared strong enough to support them, commercial shows the branch eventually start to break and Mr. Peanut let go to save his friends.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old,” said Samantha Hess, Planters Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.”

