× Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Goshen man

GOSHEN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 75-year-old Goshen man.

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance said Dennis L. Heminger, 75, of Goshen.

Heminger is described as 5′ 6″ tall, 181 lbs, with gray hair and gray eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, blue jeans, dark shoes and glasses.

Heminger is missing from Goshen, Indiana which is 115 miles north of Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

Police believe Heminger to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dennis L. Heminger, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.