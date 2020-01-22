× Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Franklin County girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are seeking the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Laila Davis was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Brookville, Indiana, which is 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Davis is described as 5′ 7″ tall weighing roughly 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, ripped black jeans, and Van shoes or light gray boots. Laila has a rose tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4138 or 911.