Todd Lickliter takes over UE Basketball program

Indianapolis native Todd Lickliter has been named the new head men’s basketball coach at the University of Evansville.

UE made the announcement Tuesday evening hours after the school announced it fired Walter McCarty, who was placed on administrative leave December 27 pending an investigation into alleged violations on the university’s Title IX policy. Bennie Seltzer served as interim head coach.

“It’s not how I would want this job, but it’s exactly the job I would want and exactly the guys I would want to try to lead.” – Coach Lickliter pic.twitter.com/gjEkNps2Hv — Evansville Basketball (@UEAthletics_MBB) January 22, 2020

Lickliter most recently served as an assistant under McCarty last season before stepping down from. Prior to Evansville, he coached Marian from 2012 to 2015. Lickliter also coached Butler from 2001 to 2007. He served two stints as an assistant for the Bulldogs, the first was 1988-1989. Lickliter returned as an assistant for the Bulldogs from 1999 to 2001.

Lickliter has coached two local high school basketball programs. He led Park Tudor 1979 to 1987 and coached at Danville Community High School twice over his career.

Lickliter played for Butler from 1977 to 1979.