All about avocados recipes with Fresh Thyme

All about Avocados! Americans are crazy about avocados. In 2017, Americans spent almost $900,000 per month on avocado toast. In 2018, Americans consumed 2.5 billion pounds of avocados and restaurants started emerging that only serve avocado dishes. The avocado trend has no end in sight and it’s not just all guacamole.

Today, we have Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Registered Dietitian Meghan Sedivy here to share 3 nontraditional ways to use avocados.

Baked Avocado Egg Boats

Ingredients

• 2 medium ripe avocados

• 4 small eggs

• 2 tbsp. lime juice

• Pinch of salt

• Pinch of pepper

• Pinch of paprika

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425. Adjust oven rack to middle position

2. Cut each avocado in half and remove the pit. Using a spoon, scoop out the center of each halved avocado so that there is room for 1 egg.

3. Squeeze fresh lime juice over the avocado halves and season lightly with salt. Place avocados in a shallow baking pan so that they are supported and will not tip over.

4. Crack eggs carefully into a medium bowl keeping yolk’s intact. Carefully spoon out individual yolks and place one yolk in each avocado half. Add remaining egg whites as desired or as space permits.

5. Gently place baking pan in the oven and cook for 15 minutes. Check eggs to see if there are cooked with firm whites. Continue cooking if needed. Remove from the oven and garnish with salt, pepper and paprika.

Tuna Avocado Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients

• 2 (5 oz.) cans albacore tuna in water, drained and chopped

• 1 avocado, peeled, seeded and chopped

• 1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

• 1/4 medium red onion, thinly sliced

• 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 tsp. minced garlic

• 1/2 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

• 4 butter head lettuce leaves

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine tuna, bell pepper, onion, lemon juice, garlic, and black pepper. Set aside.

2. Take your 1 medium avocado and slice it in half, remove the pit and then scoop flesh into a small bowl. Using a fork mash the avocado until smooth.

3. Spoon avocado mash into the tuna mixture and combine until well coated.

4. Spoon the tuna salad on the lettuce leaves and wrap.

Avocado Fruit Truffles

Ingredients

• 20 to 24 fresh strawberries

• 1 avocado, mashed

• ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• ¼ cup agave nectar

• ½ tsp. vanilla extract

• ¼ tsp. orange zest

• ½ tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

Directions

1. Cut off the tops and bottoms of each strawberry. Scoop out and discard pulp from each berry. Set berries aside.

2. Use a blender to combine avocado, cocoa, agave nectar, vanilla, orange zest, and sea salt. Blend until smooth.

3. Fill piping bag with chocolate mixture. Squeeze chocolate into strawberries and sprinkle with various toppings.