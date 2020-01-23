Be Our Guest at BUKKS BBQ SMOKEHOUSE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUL FOOD, BBQ & CATERING. Made with a touch of LOVE!

Bukks BBQ Smokehouse BBSH is a soul food take out restaurant specializing in down home goodness and amazing smoked meats. We give you hearty portions of some of our favorites like our smoked mac and cheese, greens, candied yams and our mouthwatering smoked wild rice. Our ribs and tips are to die for and our smoked meat loaf and jerk chicken will delight your tongue. People often ask what we do to make our food taste so good and I tell them, " it's made with a touch of love!" We also cater so think of us when you are thinking about hosting your next event, party or social gathering. We work with all size budgets!

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.