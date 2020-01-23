× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 58 ‘Colts’ Free Agents & Parris Campbell Interview’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Phase one of the NFL offseason is addressing your own team’s free agents.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins dive into the Colts’ impending free agents to determine who’s worth bringing back, who Indianapolis will let walk and how the team might replace certain players.

The fellas also discuss the news of Eli Manning’s retirement announcement and debate whether he belongs in the Hall of Fame.

But wait, there’s more!

The crew speaks on the importance of the Senior Bowl and lists a few players for Colts fans to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday’s game.

Finally, Dave goes one-on-one with wide receiver Parris Campbell to discuss his rookie season, expectations for year two and more.

