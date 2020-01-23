× Columbus police: Man hit patrol car after stealing Volkswagen

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Columbus police are looking to identify a man who they say stole a vehicle and hit an unoccupied Columbus Police Department patrol car.

Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to investigate a suspicious person knocking on doors of homes on Brookside Court. A short time later, a suspicious vehicle was spotted.

Police say when the driver stepped out of the silver Volkswagen Jetta to talk to the officer, an unidentified passenger got into the driver’s seat and took off. The stolen car hit the police vehicle before exiting the subdivision.

The Volkswagen was spotted a short time later traveling recklessly on Jonesville Road with extensive front-end damage and no working headlights. As the car approached road construction amid heavy morning traffic, officers terminated the pursuit.

Anyone with information on the stolen vehicle or the suspect is asked to call Columbus police at 812-376-2600.