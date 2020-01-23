INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You may be starting to hear a lot about the Wuhan Coronavirus. The first case is now in the U.S. in Washington state. Mary Kary Foster is a nurse and the Director of the Special Pathogens Unit at IU Health. She shares more about the virus.
Concerns about Wuhan Coronavirus
-
6 people dead, almost 300 infected as China confirms Wuhan virus can be spread by humans
-
Wuhan stops outbound transportation to fight spread of coronavirus
-
Olympic qualifying events canceled, moved due to deadly Chinese coronavirus outbreak
-
CDC announces first U.S. case of Wuhan coronavirus
-
New virus prompts CDC to screen passengers arriving from Chinese city
-
-
Learn about reindeer this holiday season.
-
Versatile holiday looks with Ashley Stylz
-
Police: Man poses for sketch, robs artist–and leaves portrait behind
-
An Olympic First: Cardboard beds for Tokyo Athletes Village
-
Volunteers assemble 1,000 outreach kits on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help Hoosiers in need
-
-
Golden Globes will serve plant-based meal at awards ceremony
-
Freetown Village celebrates Christmas
-
IndyGo’s MyKey app for Red Line