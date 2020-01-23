Concerns about Wuhan Coronavirus

Posted 10:27 AM, January 23, 2020, by
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You may be starting to hear a lot about the Wuhan Coronavirus.  The first case is now in the U.S. in Washington state.  Mary Kary Foster is a nurse and the Director of the Special Pathogens Unit at IU Health.  She shares more about the virus.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.