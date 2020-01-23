Create your own charcuterie board

Posted 8:38 AM, January 23, 2020, by
Data pix.

Sherman is in Zionsville checking out the trendy, custom-made charcuterie boards you can order at Boards and Barrel!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.