Indianapolis Public Schools prepares for annual spelling bee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Students from across the Indianapolis Public Schools district will compete Friday to spell up a storm.

More than 35 building-level school winners in fourth through eighth grades will compete in the annual spelling bee at Arsenal Technical High School’s Anderson Auditorium. The winner of the district bee will go home with a new Surface Go tablet.

“My goal is for students to participate in an academic competition, held in a professional atmosphere, which allows each student the opportunity to proudly represent their school,” Joe Troyer, IPS Media Specialist Coach said.

The district spelling bee starts at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24 at the auditorium located at 1500 E. Michigan St. Indianapolis, IN 46201.

Top spellers at the district level will have a chance to compete at the Marion County Regional Spelling Bee hosted by IUPUI on Saturday, March 14. Bee Week 2020, the final leg of the spelling bee competition, will take place May 24 through May 29, at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.