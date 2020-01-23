× Indy Police looking for help finding missing elderly man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for help finding a man who drove away from his home and never returned.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 82-year-old John Collignon went missing around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police say he was last seen driving away from his residence in a black 2-door 2009 GMC Canyon pick-up truck bearing Indiana plate VM1720.

Collignon is described as a 5’9″ tall white man weighing approximately 187 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. The IMPD said Collignon suffers from the early onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information about Collignon’s whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6540 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477