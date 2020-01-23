× Indy to get new animal shelter amid need for more space

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services will have more room after a contract extension was approved Thursday.

We previously reported the shelter was overflowing, leading workers to set up temporary crates in the hallways and offer free adoptions to cut down on the shelter population.

The contract amendment’s intent is to update the 2017 recommendations to better reflect the immediate and future needs of the agency. In March, 2017, the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services contracted krM Architecture to conduct a building needs assessment and programming study for Indianapolis Animal Care Services (ACS). As a part of the study, the firm recommended relocating ACS and building a new shelter.

The firm will study potential sites to help identify the most feasible location for a new shelter. The amendment increases the cost of the original contract by $36,000, and is being funded by a fiscal ordinance passed by the City-County Council on December 9, 2019.