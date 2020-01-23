Local Groups Remember Auschwitz as 75th Anniversary of Liberation Approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – January 27, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

Now, 75 years later, local groups say it’s important that the public never forgets.

Auschwitz was the largest concentration camp where an estimated one million Jews were murdered. It’s known as the most brutal camp with inhuman conditions, forced labor and gas chambers.

In Indianapolis, Hasten Hebrew Academy has its own Holocaust Museum, researched and built by students and teachers. The public can request tours.

“The students are going to be the ones who can make change and stuff happen, so for them to know is good so nothing like the holocaust happens again,” said student Gabriel Vasquez-Jaffe.

Organizers say their museum is important for everyone so something like this never happens again.

“They’re the ones that are going to continue this story, it’s so important that we don’t forget,” said teacher Tricia Berg. “They’re the ones that are going to pass on these stories that they hear from their family.”

Another resource is Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, founded by Auschwitz survivor Eva Kor.

Kor passed away last summer, but the Holocaust museum she founded carries on her mission of forgiveness. A guest speaker is planned for the evening of January 27.