Love is in the Mail: USPS releases ‘Made of Hearts’ stamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) has released Made of Hearts, the latest stamp in their "Love" series.

USPS said the heart-filled design is perfect for thank-you notes, get-well cards or any occasion when "love" is the perfect message.

The artwork for the Made of Hearts was designed by art director Antonio Alcalá and features lines of red and pink hearts on a classic white background.

According to USPS, Made of Hearts is being issued as a Forever stamp in a panel of 20.

A dedication ceremony for the stamp was held Thursday at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“While issued in time for Valentine’s Day, these stamps need no special holiday,” said David E. Williams, USPS chief operating officer and executive vice president. “Used as an expression of friendship, romance, encouragement, or simply ‘thinking of you,’ the Made of Hearts stamps will deliver your message in style.”

USPS said "love" is traditional symbolized by the heart symbol and provided some background:

The connection between sentiment and the heart symbol is at least as old as the ancient Greeks. Images of ivy, grape and fig leaves — all shaped like the heart — were crafted in art and on pottery to symbolize abiding love. Use of the heart as an expression of romantic constancy is also reflected in the concept of courtly love that was the fashion in the Middle Ages. Today, the heart is used to signify more than romantic or eternal love. Hearts are featured in many slogans that denote a love of place and in the logo designs of many businesses and organizations. A favorite motif in art, hearts are design elements frequently found on furniture, jewelry, textiles, shoes and clothing. The heart is universally understood to symbolize devotion, affection and love.

Made of Hearts is available now and news is being shared on social media using the hashtag #LoveStamps.