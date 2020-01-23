× Lucas Oil Stadium certified as a sensory inclusive venue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The home of the Colts is now a sensory inclusive venue!

Lucas Oil Stadium was awarded a certification as a sensory inclusive venue by the national nonprofit KultureCity.

Through staff training and new resources, Lucas Oil Stadium can now provide an accommodating and positive experience for all guests anywhere in the stadium—not just in its dedicated quiet space.

Lucas Oil Stadium now offers sensory bags, equipped with noise cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads for guests who feel overwhelmed but want to stay engaged in the game or event they are attending.

Patrons will still have access to a designated quiet space within the stadium if a quieter and more secure environment is needed.

“Our team is thrilled to provide sensory inclusive enhancements to the Lucas Oil Stadium experience,” said Eric Neuburger, stadium director at Lucas Oil Stadium. “With the training our staff received and our new sensory bags from KultureCity, we now can provide an opportunity for all guests to experience everything our world-class venue has to offer at their own pace and comfort level.”

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions.

One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment at Lucas Oil stadium.

Fans who wish to utilize sensory bags can check them out from the Guest Services Kiosk located behind Section 121. For further information about this new experience at Lucas Oil Stadium, guests are encouraged to download the free KultcureCity app or call 317-262-8600.

The sensory bags are available for all events at the stadium, not just Colts games.